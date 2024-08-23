Pentagon: US still has questions about the goals and objectives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

The US still has questions about the goals and objectives of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) sortie in the Kursk region even after Kyiv’s explanations, said Sabrina Singh, deputy spokesperson for the Pentagon.

She made a reference to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, spoken a few days ago. In the understanding of the American authorities, this is about creating a buffer zone, but Washington has questions about this.

Singh added that the United States now has a better understanding of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ actions on Russian territory, but she declined to confirm that the United States was supporting the foray into the Kursk region.

We are still trying to find out from Ukraine how this fits into their strategic goals on the battlefield. Sabrina Singh Deputy Pentagon Spokesman

Earlier, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that Kyiv had not notified Washington of its intention to make a foray into the Kursk region. Miller then said that the United States was in contact with Ukraine regarding the situation in the Kursk region, but considered Kyiv’s actions a sovereign decision.

On August 15, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed that Kyiv had discussed with its Western partners the planned attack on the territory of the Russian region.

Before this, Washington had several times stated that it had no involvement in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region. Thus, on August 13, the deputy official representative of the US State Department, Vedant Patel, said that the American side had not taken any part in planning this operation.

Pentagon chief to discuss Ukrainian Armed Forces’ actions with Kiev

The Pentagon’s deputy spokesperson said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will discuss the actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region with Kiev.

Singh clarified that the discussion will specifically focus on whether Ukraine plans to hold onto territory after invading the Russian region.

US Department of Defense spokesman Patrick Ryder noted that the US is discussing the long-term goals of the attack with Kiev.

Earlier, NBC News reported that American officials do not understand the meaning of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region. The channel’s interlocutor emphasized that the US authorities are concerned about the risk of logistical difficulties for the Ukrainian Armed Forces group near Kursk due to the operation, the goals of which “are still unclear.”

Zelensky voiced Ukraine’s goal in Kursk region

On August 19, Volodymyr Zelensky said that one of the goals of Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region is to create a buffer zone on Russian territory. The politician also called on allies to speed up arms deliveries.

We need to speed up deliveries from our partners. We beg you. War has no vacations. I am especially appealing to the United States, Great Britain, and France. Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The term sanitary or buffer zone was used by Russian President Vladimir Putin when explaining the offensive of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kharkov region. He specified that the Russian military needs to create such a zone to protect the country’s territory from shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Kursk region, battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been going on for more than two weeks, since August 6. A counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.