Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Gorlovka Center with Kamikaze Drone

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the center of Gorlovka using a kamikaze drone. This was reported by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that the attack occurred at 20:55 local time in the Central City District of Gorlovka. The consequences of the incident have not been reported.

Also, a Ukrainian drone dropped two 155-mm cluster munitions in the Petrovsky district of Donetsk and the village of Kurakhovka.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the air defense system also shot down one Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod region at 15:20 and another eight on the night of September 20.