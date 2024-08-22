Ukrainian Neptune missile hits ferry with tanks in Kavkaz port

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a Neptune missile attack on a railway ferry with fuel tanks located in one of Russia’s largest passenger ports, Kavkaz. This was announced by the Kuban operational headquarters, reports RIA Novosti

“The Kiev regime has committed another attempt at a terrorist attack in the Krasnodar region – a railway ferry with fuel tanks was attacked in the port of Kavkaz. Emergency and special services are working at the scene. The area of ​​the fire and information about the victims are being clarified,” said representatives of the operational headquarters.

According to information Telegram– Shot channel, the missile hit a moored ship.

Emergency services have arrived at the scene at the moment. The area of ​​the fire, as well as information about the victims, are being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the Akhmat with gas weapons in the Kursk region. This was reported by the unit commander with the call sign Aid.