The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked enterprises in the Belgorod region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked enterprises in the Russian region – we are talking about the Belgorod region. This was reported by Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the region, in the village of Ziborovka in the Shebekinsky urban district, a shell landed on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, and as a result, gas equipment was damaged.

Another agricultural enterprise of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was attacked in the village of Petrovka in the Belgorod district – a drone damaged the building. In addition, in the same settlement, another drone attacked a social facility – its windows were knocked out and the facade was damaged.

“According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Gladkov concluded.

The Belgorod region is regularly attacked by Ukraine. On Monday morning, September 16, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Belgorod. According to the latest information, 10 people were injured.