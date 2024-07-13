Rogov: Ukrainian Armed Forces drone attacked the Ministry of Emergency Situations during firefighting in Zaporizhia region

A drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VU) attacked a car with employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations during the extinguishing of a fire in the Zaporizhia region. This was reported in its Telegram-channel reported the chairman of the Public Chamber commission on sovereignty issues, co-chairman of the coordinating council for the integration of new regions Vladimir Rogov.

He noted that this happened in the village of Verkhnyaya Krinitsa. An explosive device was dropped from a drone onto the Emergencies Ministry brigade.

“Unfortunately, a senior firefighter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry was injured. The man is currently in hospital. The fire truck was also damaged by shrapnel,” Rogov stated.

