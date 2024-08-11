The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked three settlements in the Belgorod region using drones

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked three settlements in the Belgorod region using drones, one man received a shrapnel wound to the leg. This was reported in his Telegram-channel reported the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

“Three farms in our region were attacked by Ukrainian Armed Forces drones. In the Borisov district, in the Lozovaya Rudka farm, as a result of an FPV drone attack, a resident who had previously refused to leave the village was injured. A man with a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg was taken to the Borisov Central District Hospital (CRH) today,” the head of the region said.

Gladkov emphasized that as a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the village of Klimovoye in the Borisovsky District, the roof of a private house was damaged. In the village of Balki in the Shebekinsky Urban District, the strike resulted in damage to a private house and a car.

Earlier, Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on two settlements in the Belgorod Region. In Shebekino, a woman was concussed as a result of shelling.