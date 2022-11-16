with video Liberators cuddle awkwardly with residents of Kherson, who hail them as heroes

These are tough days for the soldiers of the 28th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian army. First they had to force a breakthrough with their tanks in an area where an attacker is at a disadvantage. Then they received something they were not really prepared for: the overwhelming emotions of the inhabitants of Kherson, whom they had liberated from the Russians with their offensive. Correspondent Jan Hunin, who was there this weekend, saw this.