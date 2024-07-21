Mash: Hackers published calls for peace in Ukrainian Telegram channels

Hundreds of Ukrainian and dozens of Russian Telegram channels were hacked via the Fleep Bot posting bot. This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the source, early on Sunday morning, July 21, messages appeared in the channels calling for peace and saying that the West was using Ukraine for its own purposes. The hackers even posted the corresponding publications in local channels – for example, about the emergency in Sevastopol or about the news in Moscow. It is specified that most of the posts have already been deleted, but some Telegram channels left them.

Earlier, Spanish police arrested three “pro-Russian” hackers on suspicion of cyberattacks against NATO countries for terrorist purposes. They allegedly targeted web pages of public and private organizations in the government sector, critical infrastructure and essential services in countries that support Ukraine.