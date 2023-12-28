Military expert Shurygin: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers sang “Katyusha” together with Russian soldiers

Ukrainian and Russian military personnel performed the song “Katyusha” together in the special operation zone. The corresponding video in your Telegram channel published military expert Vladislav Shurygin.

Russian soldiers were in the forest not far from enemy positions. They called out to the Ukrainian military, after which they began to sing in chorus: “The apple and pear trees were blooming. Fogs floated over the river.” “Katyusha came ashore. To a high, steep bank,” the Ukrainians picked up.