These are the main developments from Monday evening and the night from Monday to Tuesday:
- Russia will only deploy nuclear weapons if the country’s existence is threatened, not because of the war in Ukraine. That’s what Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, says in an interview with the American television network PBS†
- Ukrainian and Russian delegations meet in Turkey today for a new round of negotiations about the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian delegation says that it reaching a ceasefire has the highest priority, but there are doubts as to whether this is feasible.
- According to the British Military Intelligence Russia’s Wagner Group sends over 1,000 mercenaries to eastern Ukraine to fight. The Wagner Group is a notorious paramilitary organization which is closely associated with the Kremlin.
