European and Ukrainian officials expressed outrage on Sunday at the alleged summary executions of several hundred civilians in the suburb of Bucha (37 kilometers from Kiev) and other areas north of the Ukrainian capital. The city government said on Saturday that 300 residents had been killed during the month-long occupation by the Russian army.

“This can only be described as genocide,” Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in an interview with German newspaper Bild on Sunday. He indicated that civilians found dead in the streets of Bucha, after the withdrawal of Russian troops, “had their hands tied behind their backs”. Photographs of the atrocities were circulated by the international press. The official page of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Twitter published several images and a video of bodies through the streets of Bucha.

The mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, denounced this Saturday that the streets were littered with bodies and that entire families had been murdered, including “children, women, grandparents, men”. The local political leader also pointed out that 280 victims had been buried in common graves.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba released photos of bodies on city streets. “The Bucha massacre was deliberate. The Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as possible. We must stop them and expel them,” he wrote. He demanded “devastating new G7 sanctions” immediately, including oil, gas, a coal embargo, closing all ports for Russian ships and goods, and shutting down all Russian banks from the Swift system.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter that all cases need to be investigated by the International Court of Justice. “Shocked by news of atrocities committed by Russian forces. EU helps Ukraine document war crimes,” he wrote.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stressed that there is “growing evidence of terrible acts by invading forces in cities like Irpin and Bucha”, adding that London would fully support any investigation by the International Criminal Court. Reuters.

The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Sunday that there are indications that the Russian army is committing possible war crimes in areas it is controlling, including summary executions of civilians.