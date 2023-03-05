The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) may leave their positions in Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This opinion was expressed on March 4 by Ukrainian military analyst Petr Chernik.

“If Bakhmut is destroyed to the ground and the top military-political leadership comes to the conclusion that an operational withdrawal should be made, then there will be no tragedy,” the Military Media Telegram channel quotes him as saying.

The city is indeed “in a tough spot” right now, Chernik added.

Earlier in the day, The New York Times reported that General Oleksandr Syrskoy, commander of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), visited soldiers in Artyomovsk twice in a week, already indicating the precarious situation of Ukrainian militants in the city.

Moreover, according to the information of the ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, literally the day before he received a personal order to leave the Artemivsk Armed Forces unit, where he served as a drone operator. He expressed regret that at a critical moment, the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemivsk were left not only without ammunition, but also without drone operators.

On the eve of the former adviser to the former Ukrainian leader Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, said that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky needs to leave this post, since he cannot currently ensure control over the situation in the country.

Prior to this, on February 14, Soskin expressed the opinion that the loss of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) by Kiev would lead to a wave of popular discontent in Ukraine, which, in turn, could threaten Zelensky with overthrow. According to him, in this case, he, along with the head of the office, Andriy Yermak, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Valeriy Zaluzhny, will face an unenviable fate.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

