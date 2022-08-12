“Ukraine’s support in restoring supplies of wheat and other agricultural crops to the international market is an effective way to prevent the looming danger of global famine.” This is the comment to the Adnkronos of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Italy Yaroslav Melnyk, today in Ravenna on the occasion of the arrival in port of the Rojen ship, the first with cereals from Ukraine with 13 thousand tons of corn seeds.

“The war initiated by Russia against Ukraine has global consequences and threatens the world with famine. The Kremlin – he explains – deliberately creates pressure on the international community, on the European Union and on Ukraine itself, in order to achieve its objectives at cost. of millions of lives lost. Russia is deliberately undermining food security and wants to force the world to starve, while war-weakened Ukraine is trying to save the world from this disaster. Ukrainians and restoring the supply of wheat crops through safe green corridors to the international market is the key to preventing Russia from creating an artificial famine globally. “

“This delivery should serve as an example to give the green light to other Italian companies regarding the purchases of agricultural products in Ukraine. Our state has once again confirmed that it is a stable partner and a reliable supplier of agricultural products to the market. The only guarantee to stabilize the world food supply is – the ambassador emphasizes – the return of peace to Ukraine as soon as possible “.

(by Silvia Mancinelli)