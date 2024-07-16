Indian Foreign Ministry Summoned Ukrainian Ambassador After Zelensky’s Remarks About Modi

The Indian Foreign Ministry on Monday, July 16, summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his visit to Russia and meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Economic Times newspaper reports that the demarche to the ambassador was made in connection with the fact that Zelensky called Modi’s trip to Russia “a crushing blow to peace efforts.”

It’s depressing to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hugging the world’s most notorious criminal in Moscow Vladimir ZelenskyPresident of Ukraine

Following the incident, New Delhi postponed a meeting of the joint Indian-Ukrainian working group on the development of cultural ties.

Indian Foreign Ministry calls Modi’s trip to Russia extremely successful

The Indian Prime Minister’s official visit to Russia took place on July 8-9. On the first day, Putin received Modi at his residence in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow. Later, the Indian politician visited the Atom pavilion at VDNKh and took part in talks in the Kremlin. There, he was awarded the Order of St. Andrew the First-Called. The decree on conferring the highest state award on the Prime Minister of India was signed back in 2019.

Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / Reuters

In addition to the Ukrainian conflict, Putin and Modi discussed other topics. For example, they decided to dismiss Indian citizens serving in the Russian army. New Delhi organized the return of its citizens from the conflict zone. Speaking about the conflict in Ukraine, the Indian prime minister noted that his country is ready for any assistance to establish peace. He called himself a friend of the Russian leader and pointed out that a solution cannot be found through war.

Following the visit, the Indian Foreign Ministry described the meeting between Modi and Putin as extremely successful. They noted that all points of the program were fulfilled.

US tried to prevent Modi’s visit to Russia

After the Indian Prime Minister left Russia, it became known that the US State Department tried to prevent his visit to the country.

The US leadership was seriously concerned about the timing of Modi’s meeting with Putin. Thus, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell contacted Indian Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra in early July with a request to postpone Modi’s visit to Moscow, since it coincided with the NATO summit in Washington.

Along with Zelensky, the US was also upset by the meeting between Modi and Putin. In particular, they were upset by the hugs of the leaders of the two countries. Bloomberg wrote that Modi’s visit to Russia was “difficult and uncomfortable” for the team of US President Joe Biden.