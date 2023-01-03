Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk criticized Foreign Minister Eli Cohen for talking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This was reported by the newspaper on January 3 The Times of Israel.

Evgeny Korniychuk believes that Eli Cohen’s conversation with a colleague represents a change in Israeli policy.

Earlier that day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov informed the new Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, about the progress of the special operation to protect Donbass.

As noted in the Foreign Ministry, during the talks between Lavrov and Cohen, emphasis was placed on the importance of convening the next meeting of the mixed Russian-Israeli commission.

On January 2, Cohen said the new government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, would talk less openly about Ukraine. At the same time, Cohen declined to comment on Ukraine’s request for the supply of defensive weapons from Israel. However, he assured that the country would continue to provide Kyiv with “significant humanitarian assistance.”

Before that, on December 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced Russia’s readiness for constructive cooperation with the Israeli government. The Russian Federation hopes for the development of traditional partnership relations between the countries. The new composition of the Israeli government was approved on the same day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on his inauguration as Prime Minister of Israel. The Russian leader pointed out that Russia highly appreciates the politician’s personal long-term contribution to strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.