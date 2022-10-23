Ukrainian Air Force shot down 16 Shahed kamikaze drones overnight

The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 16 Shahed-136 kamikaze drones last night, according to a statement posted on Facebook and quoted by the Ukrinform agency.

On the night of October 22-23, “the enemy attacked ‘as is tradition’ the south of the country with kamikaze drones,” says the air command of the Ukrainian armed forces.

“The air defense forces and means of the ‘southern’ air command of the air force in the Mykolaiv region eliminated eleven enemy drones, another three ‘Shahed-136’ were shot down by other units of the southern defense forces“, specifies the message.

Two other suicide drones, which managed to break through from the southern direction, were destroyed by the anti-aircraft artillery units of the “eastern” and “central” air commands in the east and north of Ukraine, it adds.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukrainian air defense units they are already shooting down around 60% of enemy air targets and results are expected to improve in the near future.

