“Another bridge is being destroyed. Air Force aircraft continue to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precision air strikes,” said Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

Oleshchuk did not specify the date of the attack.

For their part, Russian military bloggers circulated photos on Saturday that appeared to be of the same bridge.

On August 6, the Ukrainian army launched an attack on the Kursk border region, which is unprecedented since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in early 2022.

Kiev announced its control over more than 1,100 square kilometers in the Kursk region, in an incursion that surprised Moscow and was considered the largest foreign military operation on Russian territory since World War II.

Since Friday, Moscow has accused the Ukrainian army of destroying a strategic bridge of the Russian army in the Gluchovsky region.

A video clip posted by Oleshchuk earlier showed a bridge being hit by a projectile before collapsing.

“Ukrainian pilots are carrying out precision strikes on enemy strongholds, equipment, logistics centers and supply routes,” he wrote on Telegram, without directly specifying whether the bridge in question was meant.