ÜOver the night, air defenses shot down more than 40 drones launched by the Russian military over the Ukrainian capital of Kiev. The city’s military command announced this on its Telegram channel. According to official Ukrainian information, the attack took place in two waves.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko had previously warned via the Telegram news channel that a new wave of drone attacks was coming to the capital. He called on people to go to shelters.

At least one person was killed by drone debris falling onto a gas station, and at least three other people were injured, according to the Kiev military administration. Also due to debris from drones, fire broke out in several parts of the capital, including in a historic district.

The dawn attacks came on this last Sunday in May, when the capital traditionally celebrates Kyiv Day, the anniversary of its official founding 1,541 years ago. This day is usually marked with street parties, live concerts and special museum exhibitions, which are also planned for this year, albeit on a smaller scale.

Selenskyj thanks Germany

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Germany for the continued delivery of various defense equipment and weapons. This would strengthen the anti-aircraft defense and overall defense against Russian terror, said Selenskyj in his evening video message distributed in Kiev on Saturday. He did not give details. He also thanked Finland for a new defense package, as well as Canada and Iceland.







New sanctions against Russia

At the same time, he announced even tougher sanctions against Russia to end the country’s war against Ukraine. “Today is another day of sanctions,” Zelenskyy said. He put 220 companies and 51 people on the list of those “working for terror”. Most are armaments companies that are linked to Russian companies: “Companies that serve the war.” Not all of them are active on Russian soil. “But everyone will take the global pressure,” he said.

The Ukrainian authorities collected data on all those who supported Russia’s war and campaigned for their punishment, including at the international level. “Russia will gain nothing and lose everything. This will be the case for everyone who helps him in this terror,” Zelenskyj said. He thanked Japan, which issued a new package of sanctions this week. The EU has already implemented ten sanctions packages against Russia. In the West, meanwhile, there is great concern that Russia will circumvent the punitive measures with the help of third countries and will therefore hardly come under pressure.

Despite noticeable problems and economic disadvantages, Russia emphasizes that the sanctions cannot stop the war in Ukraine. The country insists on achieving its war goals. By selling oil and gas to China, for example, the resource superpower earns billions, which also help the country’s war economy. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the ever new sanctions will ultimately make the country stronger.







Ukraine reacts negatively to Russian demands

Meanwhile, Ukraine once again flatly rejected Russian calls for possible talks to end the war. The civilized world must recognize that “Putin and his clique” are not legitimate representatives of Russia on the international stage, said Zelenskyy’s adviser Mykhailo Podoliak. “Therefore there is nothing to discuss with them,” he wrote on Twitter. Russia must be removed from all international institutions. “If the regime changes, we will talk to the successors.”