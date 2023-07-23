Kiber warned residents not to film air combat.

Later, The governor of the Odessa region announced that at least one civilian was killed and 15 people, including children, were wounded.

“Fourteen people were taken to hospitals in the city, three of them children,” he said.

Kipper had initially spoken of “damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and a religious institution”.

For his part, the head of the presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, called for “more defense missile systems” and tactical missiles for Ukraine.



And the Ukrainian Air Force announced, on Friday, that the Russian forces launched 5 supersonic “Onyx” cruise missiles at the city of Odessa.

It was not disclosed Ukrainian Air Force about the sites you targeted Onyx missiles Or whether any of them were intercepted, nor did he mention any other details related to these missile strikes.

The local administration of the city said Odessa It was reported that strong explosions shook the city and the air defenses responded to missiles, while the local authorities in Odessa called on civilians to take shelter..