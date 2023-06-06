Ukraine, a dam destroyed in Kherson, flood risk

L’Ukraine accuse the Russia to have destroyed the hydroelectric power station dam of Kakhovka, in the south of the country, on the Dnieper River, 60 kilometers from the city of Kherson. The Southern Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denounced the destruction of the infrastructure and said it is investigating the extent of the damage, as well as the speed and amount of water that would affect the probable flood areas.

This was reported by the Ukrainian agency UNIAN in publishing a movie showing the severe damage sustained by the dam, putting the Dnieper valley at risk of severe flooding. Oleksandr Prokudinhead of the Kherson regional state administration, has already announced the evacuation of residents of the right bank of the Dnieper. It is not possible to evacuate the left bank population which is occupied.

“Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam by inflicting probably Europe’s biggest technological disaster decades and putting thousands of civilians at risk. This is a heinous war crime. The only way to stop Russia, the biggest terrorist of the 21st century, is to kick it out of Ukraine.” The foreign minister of Ukraine wrote in a post, Dmytro Kuleba.

