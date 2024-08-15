Ukraine: Moscow, ‘12,000 Ukrainian troops entered Kursk’
The Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of the Kursk region with a force of 12 thousand servicemen, including many mercenaries, most of whom were eliminated. This was stated by the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov.
Ukrainian advance in Kursk, a man removes the Russian flag in the village of Vnezapnoe
1/DEEPER AND DEEPER
🔴 SPECIAL OPERATION #UKRAINE FOR #DENAZIFICATE THERE #RUSSIA #Victorovka And #Gordeevka of the region of #Kursk come under the control of the armed forces #ukraine .
The second video shows the flag #Russian and what to do with it😂 .
🌻🇺🇦 #SlavaUkrainians 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/7P2VMeEH5I
— GaLucio (@galluzzilucio) August 14, 2024
Kursk, Ukrainian soldiers remove Russian flag from building in village of region
#RUSSIA 🇷🇺
In the village of Sudzha, in the Russian region of #KurskUkrainian soldiers replace the Russian flag with that of the#Ukraine 🇺🇦pic.twitter.com/MKYlt0BZeu https://t.co/nbY97EudsM
— Asiablog.it (@Asiablog_it) August 14, 2024
#Ukrainian #advance #Kursk #man #removes #Russian #flag #village #Vnezapnoe
Leave a Reply