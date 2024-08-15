Ukraine: Moscow, ‘12,000 Ukrainian troops entered Kursk’

The Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of the Kursk region with a force of 12 thousand servicemen, including many mercenaries, most of whom were eliminated. This was stated by the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apty Alaudinov.

Kursk, Ukrainian soldiers remove Russian flag from building in village of region