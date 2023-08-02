Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

In addition to the special units of the SBU, many regular military units also used drones in the Ukraine war. (Iconic photo) © Genya Savilov/AFP

Many destroyed Russian tanks in the Ukraine War are attributed to the White Wolf unit. She is particularly creative in her actions.

KIEV — A small Ukrainian special force operating under the alias “White Wolf” is said to have destroyed several hundred Russian tanks since the start of the Ukraine war, primarily using modern equipment such as kamikaze drones and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. This is reported by the Ukrainian online medium Ukrainska Pravda in a portrait about the troop and its founder, 55-year-old Oleg Yemets, in which the author presents the troop belonging to the Ukrainian security service SBU as an elite unit in the resistance against Russia.

The medium relies primarily on unconfirmed figures from military circles and from Yemets himself – but has checked the available image material for plausibility. Because the troupe also makes public footage of their attacks known and popular with the Ukrainian population, which in many cases is shared by the Ukrainian security service on social media and on YouTube.

Special unit “White Wolf” in the Ukraine war: Destroyed over 500 Russian tanks

According to founder Yemets, who, according to his own statements, feared a Russian attack on Ukraine as early as 2011 and therefore initially set up the group as a private network this year, the success of his group is particularly evident in the numbers: 511 destroyed Units of enemy equipment were said to have been destroyed, 420 of them without the support of other units. On the other hand, there would be a loss of just 20 of our own drones. Compared to other units, these losses are negligible, quoted Ukrainska Pravda the biochemist with military experience who now leads an SBU unit.

According to Yemets, the “White Wolf” is a “low-budget” organization compared to the multi-billion dollar Russian armed forces. $200,000 has been invested in his unit’s equipment since it began defending the Ukrainian capital of Kiev at the start of Russia’s war of aggression. Since then, however, he admits, surprising Russian troops with guerrilla tactics and drone strikes has become significantly more difficult. Yemets and his people always have to come up with new ideas.

Drone attacks in the Ukraine war: Kiev wants to increase pressure on Russia with new models

Due to the videos regularly published by the SBU security service, which show drone footage of attacks, international media also repeatedly report on the military successes of the special unit. The US newspaper, for example, wrote right at the beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in June Newsweekthat “White Wolf” is said to have been involved in the destruction of 7 tanks and 15 Russian positions within a week. In March, the British newspaper said The Sun a video that is supposed to show how the “White Wolf” destroyed ten Russian tanks in a few days.

While the Ukrainian counter-offensive and the liberation of occupied areas in eastern Ukraine are still progressing slowly, there were again several drone attacks on Russian territory at the end of July. The new drone models involved could mark a turning point in the Ukraine war. (saka)