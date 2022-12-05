KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s wheat exports fell to 1.58 million tonnes in November from 1.98 million tonnes in October, Ukrainian grain traders’ union UGA said on Monday.

Ukraine is among the largest wheat producers and exporters in the world, but its exports have dropped significantly due to the Russian invasion.

After a nearly six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea were unlocked at the end of July through an agreement between Moscow and Kiev brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

UGA said Ukrainian exporters declared 5 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds for export in November and the “grain corridor” contributed 2.3 million tonnes last month, down more than 1.2 million tonnes from to October.

“The drop is due to Russian delays in inspecting vessels in Istanbul,” UGA said in a statement.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Agriculture said on Monday that the country had exported nearly 18.3 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.9% from the same stage of the previous season.

The volume included over 6.9 million tonnes of wheat, 9.8 million tonnes of corn and around 1.5 million tonnes of barley.

The government has said Ukraine could harvest around 51 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, due to land loss to Russian forces and lower yields.

(By Pavel Polityuk)