Experts talked about the time factor, which appears to be pressing on some parties, such as Russia, while others seek to prolong the war as long as possible.

The war broke out at the dawn of last February 24, with Russian missile strikes on the bases of the Ukrainian army, in an operation that Moscow said was to protect Russian speakers in the Donbass region.

Later, the Russian army began to invade several regions of Ukraine, amid expectations of the imminent collapse of the Ukrainian army, but this did not happen.

In recent days, there has been a kind of stalemate in the military operation, with the Russian forces not being able to control large cities, in addition to Moscow significantly reducing its military activity in the north of the country, especially near Kyiv, and focusing on the Donbass region, but Ukraine and the West doubted this.

But what about the time factor?

Solonov Plavrev, a Russian researcher in the history of international relations, says that the Russian progress in Ukraine and Moscow’s economic successes despite the sanctions confirm the success of this step and that the sanctions do not affect Moscow.

“The rise of the ruble in recent days against the dollar is the best evidence of the strength of the Russian economy, which shocked Europe and strengthened Moscow’s position by emerging economically victorious in the face of Western sanctions,” Plavrev added to “Sky News Arabia.”

This means that time is not pressing too much on Moscow, as Westerners believe.

‘They want to prolong the war’

For his part, expert in international relations, Ayman Samir, asserts that America and NATO are not interested in the diplomatic track and are largely focused on prolonging the war.

He indicated, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that America may have realized that Russia had entered the trap and entered the quagmire; Thus, neutralizing Russia or preventing Russia from working or entering into a new experiment similar to what it did in Ukraine in the long run during the next 15 or 20 years, the war needs to continue for months, and the longer the war continues, the longer the attrition will be on the Russian side.

He adds: “Therefore, in the calculations of the United States, the continuation of this war in this way is in the interest of and in the interest of NATO, as they have achieved great strategic gains from this war away from economic losses, including the unification of NATO’s side.”

On the other hand, Plavrev says: “The Ukrainian president is trying to pressure the West using the scarecrow of Russian expansion in the old continent, but what he does not realize is that Western support has a limited ceiling.”

He adds: “The European ceiling has reasons, which are not to enter into a direct war with Russia.”

He explained that “Western countries seek to disrupt negotiations and prolong this process by supporting Kyiv with continuous weapons and mercenaries, and with European pledges led by France to disarm Ukraine and not to join NATO, Moscow’s decision on the date of the end of the military operation remains subject to Ukrainian concessions.”

End of war predictions

The steadfastness of the Ukrainians brought many a surprise, and it was expected that the Russian army would take control of matters in record time in Ukraine, but the army of that country had another opinion.

Samir believes, “It was the weapons of NATO and the United States that turned the scales in the war, and the proof of this is that in the past we had an experience of the Russians with Ukraine, which is not far away, which is the Crimean War in 2014 and Russia’s complete control of the Crimean peninsula without any resistance, and without any reaction from the Ukrainian side.

For his part, Mohammed bin Hammou believes that the scenario today in Ukraine remains open to all possibilities.

He asserts, “Current data indicate that we are facing a war that will last for a period of time that may reach at least 3 or 6 months, and will have more negative effects on what we know now, whether on the humanitarian side or the economy.”

In the sixth week of the operation, Russian forces are trying to encircle the Ukrainian army, which has been deployed since 2014 along a line that passes near Donetsk in the south and Lugansk in the east, all the way to Izyum in the northwest of Donetsk.