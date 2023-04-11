ZAPORIJIA Ukraine — Within the gloom of the immense Zaporizhstal steel plant, a towering blast furnace gasps like a giant black lung, inhaling chunks of iron ore, thermal coal and limestone, mixing them at temperatures well over a thousand degrees with enriched air. with oxygen, and then exhaling steam and molten metal.

Lava-like liquid erupts from the bottom of the furnace as soot-covered men in reflective hooded suits, thick gloves, and goggles direct the red-hot flow with giant ladles.

Sparks dance as cauldrons of glowing pig iron are poured into molds to make brick-sized ingots in one of many production stages at this plant in the southeastern city of Zaporizhia, where Zaporizhstal smokestacks dominate the skyline.

The iron and steel-producing regions of southern and central Ukraine have long been an economic engine for the country, but Russia’s invasion has hit the industry and put it on a war footing. It has made armor, helmets, armor plates for vehicles, hedgehogs—spiky street barricades—and steelworkers risked their lives deploying heavy machinery at the start of the war to build fortifications and physically block the Russian advance. “Ukraine’s Iron Heart,” as it is known, has been a driving force behind the resistance.

“We are trying to protect our Country,” said Oleksandr Myronenko, Zaporizhstal’s director of operations, explaining how steelworkers have joined the army or become humanitarian volunteers. “If we don’t, we will lose our home.”

The invaders have always coveted the industrial heart of Ukraine. During World War II, Hitler briefly occupied parts of the steel regions, but his forces were driven out by the Soviet Army. Now, it is the Russians who have seized the plants in the Donbass region. When they arrived in Zaporizhia, in February 2022, Zaporizhstal closed for a month for the first time since the Nazi occupation.

Ukrainian forces prevented the Russians from taking the City. Still, Moscow’s forces occupy some parts of the southern Zaporizhia region. Only two of the four Zaporizhstal blast furnaces have resumed operation.

During the siege of Mariupol, the Ukrainians held out for weeks under a devastating Russian onslaught inside the maze of tunnels and nuclear bunkers at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works, making the battle a symbol of Ukraine’s fighting spirit.

Destroyed by shelling, Azovstal and Illich Steel, another plant in Mariupol, are now behind enemy lines. Before the invasion, they were the two largest metallurgical plants in Ukraine, accounting for 41 percent of steel production. Like Zaporizhstal, both plants are operated by Metinvest, the largest private company in Ukraine.

Metallurgical production is Ukraine’s second leading industry after agriculture, accounting for 20 percent of its exports. But its steel production, which was ninth in the world in 2021, plunged 70 percent in 2022, mainly due to the destruction of plants. Despite the losses, Metinvest has contributed nearly 3 billion UAH (about $81 million) to the war effort, Myronenko said.

Ukraine’s iron ore deposits are the fifth largest in the world. Most of the mines are concentrated around the central city of Krivoy Rog, the birthplace of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia’s naval siege of Ukrainian Black Sea ports has hampered their ability to ship their exports to international markets, fueling global insecurity. An agreement brokered by the United Nations has allowed the export of some wheat, corn and sunflower oil. But iron ore and steel shipments have stopped.

Oleksiy Mashchenko, a foreman in Zaporizhstal, helps deliver food to villages near the front lines, even as his family relocates most nights. When the shelling becomes too intense, Mashchenko takes his wife and daughter the 30-minute drive to his country house.

“In the City we slept in the corridor of our apartment building or in the basement because of the bombing,” said Tetiana, Mashchenko’s wife. “He didn’t feel safe. We are lucky; we have a summer house, but many people don’t.

“We just hold on and hope for victory and reconstruction. The world has been supporting us and we believe that everything will be fine,” she added.

By: FINBARR O’REILLY