From: Stephanie Munk

It’s the small army in the background: Ukrainian mechanics keeping tanks from the west in good shape. Some of them risked their lives for the success of the counter-offensive.

Zaporizhia – Necessity is the mother of invention: this seems to apply particularly to Ukraine in the war against Russia. The army, vastly outnumbered, is rebelling against Russia with everything it has. Recently, for example, mini-drones that a team of volunteers is putting together for the military and which appear to be highly efficient have caused a stir.

The Ukraine now seems to be reacting imaginatively to the material losses in its counter-offensive: many of the tanks and armored vehicles supplied by the West were already damaged or destroyed in the Ukraine war. According to a report by New York Times As a result, the Ukrainian army adapted its work processes: It drummed up mechanics, engineers and weapons technicians from its own ranks, pulled them from the combat operations at the front and now lets them repair damaged NATO vehicles, captured Russian tanks and other equipment instead.

Ukrainian soldiers repair an army vehicle in Donetsk. © Imago/Kubax

Arms deliveries to Ukraine: Mobile breakdown teams don’t just keep tanks in working order

“Vehicles are now needed at the front and in this way we can quickly bring them back to the front,” General Valeriy Shershen, communications chief of Ukraine’s logistics command, was quoted as saying by the US newspaper. Army repair teams usually work just a few miles from the front line, in purpose-built forest camps or disused buildings. There are also mobile breakdown teams. This saves the Ukrainian army from having to do without its vital equipment for longer than necessary, as would be the case with long transports to repair centers.

So, behind the Ukrainian troops, there is also a smaller army that is trying to keep Ukraine’s tank fleet and equipment operational around the clock. The engineers and mechanics regularly roam the forests with their vehicles in search of abandoned tanks and other equipment.

Ukraine mechanics alone repaired eight tanks in one month

The workers can also use those that were completely bombed out by Russian attacks and can therefore no longer be repaired: they supply valuable spare parts. “We try to reuse everything,” she said New York Times one of the mechanics. In this way, his team managed to get eight tanks and 40 armored vehicles operational again in July.

The repair teams also try to rearm broken down Russian tanks and other equipment or take parts from them. As the German wave Recently reported, Ukraine has captured up to 800 artillery systems and vehicles from the Russian attackers since the start of the war. The yield ranges from heavy tanks and howitzers to smaller weapons. The Ukrainians repaired their trophies, rebuilt them – or they gained important information about the strategies of the Russians from them.

War in Ukraine: Mechanics risk their lives with repair jobs

The tanks supplied by the West are particularly valuable for the Ukrainian soldiers, one of the mechanics told the US newspaper when he visited the site in a mobile workshop: the strong armor of the NATO models saved more lives than the older Soviet equipment. Despite severe losses in the counter-offensive, many soldiers would have survived.

However, the work of the team of mechanics, engineers and other technicians is sometimes extremely dangerous, according to the report New York Times. In order to get to the damaged vehicles, they would often have to venture directly onto the often mined battlefields or risk shelling themselves. At least six mechanics have been killed doing this work in recent months, a Ukrainian deputy commander told US journalists.

Meanwhile, at an armaments exhibition near Moscow, Russia is trying to appeal to arms buyers from different countries around the world. President Vladimir Putin stressed that his country is open to military-technical cooperation with all nations that want to defend their interests. (smu)