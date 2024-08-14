Kiev.- Since its surprise incursion into Russia more than a week ago, Ukraine has been steadily gaining ground, and announced Wednesday that it has advanced further into Russian territory.

It has revealed that it has captured hundreds of soldiers, while Russia evacuated more than 130,000 people from nearby communities and declared a new state of emergency in one region.

Now, Moscow has begun withdrawing some troops from Ukraine in an effort to repel Kyiv’s offensive in western Russia, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials, a sign that the surprise attack is forcing Moscow to change its battle plans in Ukraine.

Taken together, Ukraine’s actions have cleverly put Russia on the defensive, creating a new, albeit small, war front where Moscow had long held the upper hand.

If Russia sends reinforcements in large numbers from other parts of the war front, it could provide some relief to Ukrainian troops who are struggling to defend themselves against relentless Russian attacks, particularly in eastern Ukraine.

It is a plus that Ukraine intends to continue holding on to the Russian territory it controls, for now.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday commented on the possibility of establishing military posts in areas seized by Ukrainian troops.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Ukraine was creating a “neutral zone” in western Russia to protect border towns.

Although it is an advantage that might not translate into major advances elsewhere — and that would be difficult to maintain.

Military analysts say Russia has responded by sending units that are not fighting in key locations on the war front, and it is unclear whether Ukraine’s strategy could have the desired effect on the battlefield.

Russia has been careful not to withdraw troops from eastern Ukraine, where its military has been steadily advancing in recent months.

The incursion into Russian territory will enter its second week, and the Ukrainian military will also face its own challenges, analysts say.

Seizing more ground will be more difficult as Russian reinforcements arrive, and holding captured territory will expose Ukrainian positions to devastating air strikes.