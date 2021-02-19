The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against five Russians, three Ukrainians and 19 legal entities.

Among them are the leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life, Rada deputy Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, Council Secretary Alexei Danilov said.

According to him, the sanctions were introduced for a period of three years and concern all Medvedchuk’s property.

Danilov said that the NSDC “made a decision to take urgent measures to return the state property of the people of Ukraine.”

In addition, according to him, law enforcement officers were instructed to find out how state property ended up in private hands. RIA News…

In early February, Ukraine imposed sanctions against two foreign airlines in connection with their flights to Russia and Crimea.

The media wrote that we are talking about the planes that Medvedchuk and the deputy from his party Taras Kozak used to fly to Russia.

Prior to that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the NSDC’s decision on sanctions for five years against three local television channels associated with Medvedchuk and their owner Kozak.