The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine has imposed sanctions against the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vitaly Zakharchenko, ex-head of the SBU Oleksandr Yakimenko and eight other senior officers during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, reports TASS…

“All these ten people are deprived of all state awards and titles. They do not have a single Ukrainian rank, ”the agency quotes NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov as saying.

It is also noted that these persons will lose all assets belonging to them on the territory of Ukraine.

We will remind, the ex-head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Vitaly Zakharchenko and ex-head of the SBU Alexander Yakimenko are defendants in the case of the death of people on Independence Square in Kiev in February 2014. Then, during a months-long rally, unknown persons opened fire on protesters and law enforcement officers. More than 50 people became victims of the incident. Over the next few days, more than a hundred more people were killed.

Ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych was charged in the same case.