Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Serhiy Krivonos criticized the words of President Volodymyr Zelensky about his readiness to mobilize both men and women “in the event of an attack by Russia.”

Krivonos expressed his opinion in an interview with the Ukrainian portal HBthat general mobilization would lead to general desertion, since “patriotism in Ukraine is not supported at the state level.” He gave examples from 2014 and 2018, when many mobilized people simply fled.

Krivonos also doubted that citizens without exception know how to handle weapons and are eager to participate in hostilities. He noted that for this, people need to be trained and ideologically educated.

Earlier in an interview with the publicationFocusZelensky said he is against the war with Russia, but he will not retreat. “Let’s hope this is impossible. But we will not go anywhere, we will all fight, everyone will be mobilized – both men and women, ”he said.