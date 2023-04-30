Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Russian soldiers filmed a Switchblade 600 drone apparently delivered to Ukraine by the US. © Screenshot Twitter

Russian soldiers filmed a drone fired by Ukraine – apparently revealing a secret weapon from the United States. Parts may even come from Germany.

Moscow/Kiev – What weapons does Ukraine have to defend against Russia? A video that has surfaced on social media reveals that high-tech U.S. drones appear to be among them. Until now it was uncertain whether they had already been delivered during the Ukraine war. Also noteworthy: Parts from a German manufacturer are said to be installed in the drone.

Russian soldiers film drone – Ukraine’s secret weapon?

The video is shared, among others, by the Twitter account “Ukraine Weapons Tracker”. Apparently Russian soldiers took it after the projectile hit them nearby. It is said to be the first shot of a Switchblade 600 guided drone. This can hit targets up to 40 kilometers away and transport powerful warheads – much larger than, for example, the Switchblade 300 drone, which the US says Ukraine has Picture made available a long time ago.

First confirmed use of Switchblade 600 drones in Ukraine

Also the US technology magazine Popular Mechanics reports on the appearance of the drone in the video of Russian soldiers. “This footage reveals the first confirmed deployment of the Switchblade 600 armor-piercing drone, which the US first ordered for delivery to Ukraine last year,” it said.

The USA ordered ten such drones from the manufacturer “AeroVironment” in spring 2022, but there were production delays. The first Switchblade 600 drones will probably have arrived in Ukraine in late autumn 2022. In late February 2023, the Joe Biden administration would have announced a new shipment of Switchblade 600 drones “as part of a $2 billion unspecified weapons package.”

US manufacturer praises high-tech drone – “With precise deadly effect”

The homepage of the US manufacturer of the drone, “AeroVironment”, states that the Switchblade 600 is the “next generation of guided missiles with extended range”. It features high-precision optics, can orbit in the air for over 40 minutes, and carries a warhead capable of penetrating even tanks at long ranges. In this way, the weapon can target out-of-sight targets and armored vehicles “with precise lethal effect”.

Ukraine war: drone propellers from German model manufacturers?

Another notable detail of the drone video wants the Picture have revealed: The propellers of the drones are said to come from the German manufacturer “aero naut” from Reutlingen in Baden-Württemberg. Actually a model building company that actually sells folding propellers on the homepage that look like the ones in the video that has now appeared. The carbon propeller parts are available in various sizes in the manufacturer’s online shop – from a price of 8.50 euros per piece. However, there is no question of military use, but of the “standard in electric flight”.

Nevertheless, the “award-winning” propellers from “aero naut” aroused “the interest of global armaments companies,” speculates the Picture. As early as 2019, it became apparent that the Russian army had also installed folding propellers from the German model manufacturer in their spy drones. Managing Director Thorsten Rechthaler explained at the time: “An industrial or military use of our products is and was never intended.” One would investigate “the extent to which measures can be taken by us to prevent such use”.

The state-of-the-art drones could also play a role in Ukraine’s planned counter-offensive. Eight new assault brigades are currently preparing in secret training sessions to retake their territories. (smu)