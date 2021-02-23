Three Ukrainian TV channels, on which Kiev has imposed sanctions, have established Mediaholding Novosti LLC. The Minister of Culture of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Tuesday, February 23.

We are talking about the channels “112 Ukraine”, “Newsuan” and “Zik”. One hundred people became the founders of the new holding.

“The banned“ Troika Medvedchuk ”, which called itself“ Media holding “Novosti”, put on a new mask. She created an LLC with the same name, ”Tkachenko noted. According to him, the registration took place on February 18.

Some representatives of the Ukrainian authorities call the TV channels in the country that have been sanctioned as “Troika Medvedchuk”, associating them with the head of the political council of the “Opposition Platform – For Life” Viktor Medvedchuk.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of the country to impose restrictions against the TV and radio company 112 Ukraine, its regional channels Ariadna TV, TV Vybor, New Format, Partner TV and Leader TV, as well as Novosti 24 Hours (NewsOne TV channel).

Zelensky explained his decision by the fight against “propaganda”.

In connection with the blocking of channels, the Opposition Platform – For Life adopted a resolution on the beginning of the impeachment procedure of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

On February 19, the NSDC announced the imposition of sanctions against 19 legal entities and eight individuals, including the owners of aircraft that flew to Russia. The restrictions were extended to all property of Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko. Restrictions will be valid for three years.

Medvedchuk called the restrictions a triumph of lawlessness, anarchy and lawlessness. He noted that Zelensky hit the most expensive one by imposing sanctions against his wife, but the politician is still not going to leave the country.