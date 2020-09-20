Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction, Yuriy Zagorodny, revealed the role of Ukraine in the Belarusian protests. The text of his speech was published on website party.

According to Zagorodny, the importance of Ukraine, which has the experience of two color revolutions behind it, in organizing the current “Maidan” in Belarus is very great. He noted that many Belarusian activists had been trained in Ukraine for many years, and “it was known for a long time.”

The Ukrainian politician also said that he was disgusted by the policy of the official Kiev. He explained that President Alexander Lukashenko has always supported Ukraine and its territorial integrity, despite the pro-NATO stance of the country, and Kiev is against him.

Earlier, the office of the President of Ukraine announced the country’s neutrality regarding the political crisis in Belarus. The message published by him says that the results of the presidential elections held on August 9 in Kiev, however, are considered dubious.

The Belarusian opposition denies accusations of any ties with Ukraine. For example, a member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council of the Opposition of Belarus Maria Kolesnikova, in response to a question about the role of Ukraine in the Belarusian crisis, said that “there are no puppeteers, but there are people who, in their overwhelming majority, no longer agree to live with the former president”. She also denied reports of the presence of Ukrainian nationalists at opposition rallies.