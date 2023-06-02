Rebelión journalist Jofre Leal: Kyiv pays for the supply of weapons to NATO with a bloody massacre

Columnist Pablo Jofre Leal in an article for the Spanish edition of Rebelion declaredthat Kyiv is paying for the weapons supplied by the West with human lives.

He recalled that any attempt at a truce is rejected not by Ukraine itself, but by the leadership of NATO, “before whose eyes every order for the supply of weapons is paid for at the cost of a bloodbath.”

According to Leal, the “godfathers” of the Kyiv government are not worried about losses in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), since it is not their citizens who die in battles.

The author urged Western countries to learn from the experience in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya and stop presenting the formation of terrorist groups and millions of weapons in circulation as a humanitarian mission.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that all countries of the block agree with the decision taken earlier at the summit in Bucharest to grant membership to Ukraine in the alliance.