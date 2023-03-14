Ukraine’s request | Ukraine had a good reason to request trains from Finland – This is known from the situation of Allegro trains

Ukraine has asked Finland to hand over four Allegro trains to it. VR received the information on request from the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday morning.

Ukrainian the railway company has requested Finland to give up Four Allegro trains for Ukraine.

CEO of the country’s railway company, the Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia). Oleksandr Kamyshin met the Prime Minister Sanna Marini (sd) personally when he visited Kiev on Friday.

VR received information about the handover request through the state’s ownership steering unit, i.e. the government office, on Tuesday morning. VR will respond to the transfer request to the state’s owner guidance during Tuesday.

Helsingin Sanomat compiled what is known about the matter in this article.

The Allegro train photographed at the VR depot in Ilmala in 2018.

What are Allegro trains?

Allegro trains are high-speed trains with tilting baskets. They started operating between Helsinki and St. Petersburg in 2010. The trains manufactured in Italy were brought to Finland by ship.

There are four trains in total, each with seven carriages.

The total length of the train is 184.8 meters, the width is 3.2 meters and the height from the rail surface is 4.27 meters.

The trains were renovated in 2018–2019. Among other things, the upholstery of the benches and the floor surfaces were renewed.

Where are the trains?

VR suspended Allegro traffic until March 28 due to the war in Ukraine. Tekniikka ja Talous magazine reported in Aprilthat Allegro trains are stored at the Ilmala depot in Helsinki.

VR’s communication says that the trains are still in Ilmala. Allegro trains were also stored at the depot during the coronavirus pandemic.

Who or who owns Allegro trains?

Allegro trains are owned by Karelian Trains, a company owned by VR and the Russian railway company RŽD, which was founded in 2006.

Who would make the decision on handing over Allegro trains?

“Decisions must be made together among the owners. Their [junien] the future is still undecided”, VR’s director of urban transport Top Simola says to Helsingin Sanomat.

Who negotiates the handovers?

“The owners, of course, are VR and RŽD. The financiers of the Karelian Trains company must also be consulted,” Simola tells HS.

Simola told STT that it is premature to think about how the handover of the trains would take place in practice. In addition, he thinks it is premature to think about whether VR should be paid something for the trains if they were to go to Ukraine, because the negotiations about the future of the entire Karelian Trains are in progress.

You yourself are a member of the board of the Karelian Trains company. What kind of discussion has taken place in the company (and about the future of the company)?

“At this point, I can’t comment publicly on discussions related to the company’s future. We are actively trying to find a good solution for all parties,” says Simola.

How likely is it that the Allegro trains would be handed over to Ukraine?

“As I said, I can’t take a stand on this. Let’s negotiate the future of the company and thus the fleet,” says Simola.

How would train transportation take place in practice?

“I don’t really want to start thinking games when the company’s future is undecided,” says Simola.

There is nothing unusual about moving trains, says Simola, however.

Why does Ukraine request Allegro trains from Finland?

Ukraine has justified its request by the fact that the trains could be used to transport people to and from the liberated areas.

Allegro’s track width is 1,522 millimeters. Finland’s track width is 1,524 millimeters and is compatible with, for example, Russia’s 1,520 millimeter width. Allegro is designed to run on both gauges.

The trains would fit Ukraine’s track gauge, as the country’s track gauge is a throwback to Soviet times.