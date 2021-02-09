Co-chairman of the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Yuriy Boyko explained the refusal of the authorities from the Russian vaccine against the Sputnik V coronavirus by the fear of President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is reported by “NSN”.

“This is because Zelenskiy is afraid of rapprochement with Russia. External managers will then accuse him of meeting Moscow halfway, “Boyko said.

He noted that the IPO favors the use of Sputnik V. “But we are for specialists, not politicians, to deal with this issue. There should be no political influence here. Scientists must determine how much the vaccine is needed and how it will work, ”Boyko added.

Earlier, Zelensky said that Ukraine would not purchase the Russian vaccine, because its effectiveness has not been proven. By summer, the country should receive up to 10 million doses of vaccines from different countries, but the Russian drug is not included in this number.

“There is no confirmation of the effectiveness of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine,” Zelenskiy said. “Citizens of Ukraine are people, and definitely not rabbits, we have no right to experiment on them.”

He added that he himself would be injected with Pfizer along with the military “as the supreme commander.” Perhaps it will happen live.