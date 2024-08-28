Ukraine’s public debt has grown by $3.2 billion in a month

In July, Ukraine’s national debt grew by $3.2 billion and exceeded $155 billion. This was reported by the country’s Finance Ministry RIA Novosti.

As of July 31, the state’s total debt amounted to $155.36 billion. Of this amount, 72.69 percent ($112.92 billion) is external debt, 27.31 percent ($43.42 billion) is domestic debt.

On July 26, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry reported that as of June 30, the country’s public debt amounted to almost 6.17 trillion hryvnias ($152.16 billion). In the first month of summer, this figure increased by more than a billion dollars.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country had introduced the “Fight or Work” principle in order to whiten the labor market. According to him, this approach would not only increase budget revenues, but would also increase the number of jobs and average wages in the industries.

The head of the Cabinet also noted that in 2025, Kyiv needs to additionally attract about 15 billion dollars to cover the growing budget deficit. The head of government specified that the country’s authorities plan to solve the problem of the lack of funds through a loan from Western partners for a total of 50 billion dollars.