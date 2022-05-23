May 23 2022 17:45
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday that the world is at a crossroads and he must tighten sanctions against Russia to warn other countries considering the use of brute force.
“History is at a crossroads…this is the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world,” Zelensky added in a speech to the forum via video link.
His speech marked a serious start for the four-day World Economic Forum, which brings together about two thousand businessmen, senior officials and economic experts. Ukraine tops the agenda this year.
This year, neither government institutions nor private companies were invited from Russia, in a completely different way than before.
Zelensky urged countries to put more pressure on Moscow and accused it of not imposing enough sanctions on it.
He demanded an embargo on Russian oil, the blocking of all Russian banks and the abolition of all trade. The Ukrainian president said that all foreign companies should completely withdraw from Russia, and the links between Russia’s IT sector and the West should also be severed.
He added that the sanctions should set a precedent to deter any other aggressor for decades to come, adding that Russia had caused itself to do so with its own actions.
Source: Reuters
