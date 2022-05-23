DAVOS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a meeting of business leaders in Davos on Monday that the world had faced a tipping point and had to apply sanctions against Russia as a warning to other countries considering the use of brute force.

“History is at a turning point… This is really the moment when you decide whether brute force will rule the world,” Zelenskiy said in a speech to the event attended by business leaders from around the world.

