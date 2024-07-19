London (dpa)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an extraordinary meeting with the UK Cabinet yesterday, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the UK’s continued support for Ukraine.

Zelensky is the first official to visit Downing Street under Starmer, and the first foreign leader to address the cabinet directly since a meeting with former US President Bill Clinton in 1997.

The Ukrainian president is expected to brief on the situation in Ukraine and the need to expand Europe’s defence industrial base, as well as agree with Starmer on £3.5bn ($4.5bn) in defence export funding.

“Ukraine is, and always will be, at the heart of this government’s agenda, so it is fitting that President Zelenskyy is making a historic speech to my government,” Starmer said.

“Russia’s growing gains on the battlefield are nothing compared to the collective international support for Ukraine, or the strength of the bonds between our peoples,” he added.

Zelensky told the BBC ahead of the meeting that he wanted “strong support” from Starmer and would push for permission to use long-range British missiles against sites from which attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine were launched.