(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has accused Russian soldiers of deliberately leaving mines behind in northern Ukraine as they retreat or are forced to do so by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine says its troops have regained control of more than 30 cities in the Kiev region since Russia announced this week it would scale back operations around the capital to focus on battles in the east.

“In the north of our country, the invaders are leaving. It’s slow, but notable. In some places, they are being driven out with conflict. In others, they are abandoning their positions on their own,” Zelenskiy said in a video speech published on Saturday, without citing evidence.

“They are laying mines all over this territory. In homes, equipment, even on bodies of dead people.”

The Russian Defense Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

Reuters was unable to independently verify them.

On Saturday, the emergency service warned people in the newly liberated zones of the Kiev region to be vigilant, saying that more than 1,500 explosives were found in one day during a search in the village of Dmytrivka, west of the capital. .

Zelenskiy said operations were underway to clear the mines and make the area safe, but advised residents who had fled to stay away for now.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk)

