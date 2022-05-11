PARIS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, speaking at French university Sciences Po, that his country’s accession to the Western military alliance North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) would have avoided war. provoked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“If Ukraine had been part of NATO before the war, there would have been no war,” Zelenskiy told students via videolink.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that the risk of Ukraine becoming a member of NATO justified the invasion of its neighbor that began more than two months ago.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

