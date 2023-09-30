CNN explained Ukraine’s plans to spend one and a half billion dollars on missiles

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal announced Ukraine’s plans to spend one and a half billion dollars on missiles and drones to strike targets on Russian territory. His statement was explained in CNN.

According to Shmygal, the Ukrainian government intends to spend the mentioned amount on the production of military equipment. It is clarified that this is seven times more than last year.

“These plans arose due to the fact that Kyiv is using domestically produced missiles and drones to strike targets on Russian soil, beyond the front line,” the material says.

