From: Hannes Niemeyer

Two F-16 fighter jets waiting in Ukraine for deployment against Russia. © IMAGO/Ukraine Presidency/Ukrainian Presidency/ZUMA Press Wire

Ukraine is receiving numerous F-16 fighter jets from NATO allies in the war against Russia. Now President Zelenskyj is announcing good news about the use of the aircraft.

Kiev – Will they become the game changer that Kiev urgently needs in the Ukraine war? For months, great hopes have been placed on the F-16 fighter jets in the fight against Russia. And there is more good news for Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops when it comes to the fighter jets: A NATO state wants to provide Ukraine with more F-16 fighter jets. Another ally is keeping a promise to provide F-16 fighter jets in the Ukraine war and could thus solve an important problem.

Meanwhile, Zelensky himself has announced further good news regarding the reinforcements in air combat. Weeks ago, the president himself presented the first F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine. Ukraine also lost one of the jets in a crash. At the time, however, it was said that the fighter jets had not yet been deployed in combat. That is likely to change now.

F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine in the war – deployment plans finally completed

As has now become known, Ukraine has finally completed its deployment plans for the F-16 fighter jets supplied by the West. President Zelenskyj recently said in a video address that all tasks for the armed forces and the Ministry of Defense had been determined. In addition, discussions were held with the Air Force Command about the possibility of expanding the aircraft fleet and further training pilots for the F-16 fighter jets.

Ukraine is hoping to gain a lot from the use of F-16 fighter jets, which could even receive new weapons from the USA, in the war against Vladimir Putin’s Russia. A total of around 60 fighter jets of this type have already been promised to Kiev. The problem is that only a few have actually been handed over to the Ukrainian military. The USA, for example, only wanted to contribute weapons and equipment.

Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets in war against Russia – new plans also beyond pilot training

But the Ukrainian army’s plans go beyond the fighter jets. Aside from training pilots for the F-16, they also want to work on training soldiers. In view of the heavy losses at the front during the war, there are plans to improve the basic training of new recruits and extend it beyond the usual 40 days. Roman Kostenko, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security issues, spoke in favor of this. Commander-in-Chief Olexander Syrskyj recently called for something similar. “There is hardly any shooting, hardly any practice with hand grenades,” complained Kostenko. Five months would be an ideal time frame for the training, and further training for the instructors would also be useful.

Meanwhile, the F-16 fighter jets are also in great demand outside of Ukraine. F-16 fighter jets recently intercepted a Russian drone in NATO airspace. The USA also recently sent fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft. Meanwhile, a fighter jet conflict is simmering between Turkey and the USA.