The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine imposed sanctions against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party Viktor Medvedchuk, as well as his wife. This was announced on Friday, February 19, by the NSDC secretary Alexei Danilov.

“Today, the National Security and Defense Council made a decision on 19 legal entities and eight individuals, who will be sanctioned by a presidential decree,” Danilov said at a briefing after the council meeting.

He explained that the sanctions were applied against Mrs. Oksana Mikhailovna Marchenko and Viktor Vladimirovich Medvedchuk.

It is noted that the restrictions were introduced due to the investigation into the financing of terrorism (Art. 258-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, on February 5, Danilov said that sanctions would be imposed against a number of Verkhovna Rada deputies in the near future. On the air of the Ukraine TV channel, he expressed confidence that in the near future the Ukrainian authorities will continue to impose restrictions on certain categories of individuals and legal entities.

The day before, the Ukrainian party “Opposition Platform – For Life” adopted a resolution on the beginning of the impeachment procedure for the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in connection with the blocking of a number of Ukrainian TV channels.

According to Medvedchuk, there is all the evidence that the head of state has violated the constitution.

On February 2, the Ukrainian leader put into effect the NSDC decision on restrictions against the TV and radio company 112 Ukraine, its regional channels Ariadna TV, TV Choice, New Format, Partner TV and Leader TV, as well as the company News 24 hours “(NewsOne TV channel). The next day, TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK stopped broadcasting and lost their domains.

Zelensky explained his decision by the fact that Kiev is fighting “propaganda”. In turn, the journalists called what was happening the elimination of unwanted media and promised to continue their activities.

The Russian Foreign Ministry called Zelensky’s decision on sanctions a blatant example of political censorship. The ministry called on competent international organizations to assess the actions of the Ukrainian authorities.