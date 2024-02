Friday, February 9, 2024, 9:36 p.m.











The new head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksander Sirski, assured this Friday that his main objective is to “improve” the army to repel the Russian offensive. «Only change and continuous improvement of the means and methods of war will allow us to succeed»,…

