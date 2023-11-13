Home page politics

From: Lisa Martina Klein

Aim for the EU as soon as possible: Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu is a thorn in Russia’s side © Cylonphoto/Zoonar.com/Imago

The more Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova turns to the West, the more Russia involves it in a hybrid war. But the country is fighting back – also with the help of the EU.

Bright spot for Moldova: The EU Commission recently gave the green light to start EU accession negotiations “as soon as the conditions for this are met”. The member states still have to agree in December, then negotiations could begin next year, two years after the official application. Moldovan President Maia Sandu welcomed the assessment as an “important milestone”. The government will continue to work tirelessly to meet the conditions, Sandu wrote on X.

This means that Moldova will be faced with a feat of strength. In addition to further reforms, especially in the areas of corruption prevention, the judiciary, financial regulation and de-oligarchization, the government of the former Soviet republic must also fight hybrid attacks from Russia on an unprecedented scale.

50 million euros from Russia for an influence campaign for the elections in Moldova

The republic, considered the poorest country in Europe, has only been on a constant, if fragile, pro-Western course since Sandu was elected president in 2020. Since then, Russia has tried to destabilize the country using all means of hybrid warfare, such as propaganda and disinformation in the media, fake anti-Western demonstrations, illegal party financing by pro-Russian oligarchs and vote buying to influence elections.

Russia invested the equivalent of around 50 million euros in paying anti-Western demonstrators this spring and influencing local elections last weekend, the head of the Moldovan Security and Information Authority, Alexandru Musteata, said recently. There are also cyber attacks on critical infrastructure and administration.

Moldova is contested between pro-Western and pro-Russian groups

The pressure from Moscow is likely to increase again before the presidential elections next year and the parliamentary elections in 2025. In particular, the regions of Gagauzia and Transnistria, which are independent of the government in Chișinău, as well as the north of the country are almost completely pro-Russian. But even in the capital, with the ruling “Party of Action and Solidarity” (PAS) and at the top of the government, a permanent, European-oriented government is not guaranteed.

In order to keep the country on track and make it resilient against disinformation and cyberattacks, Sandu relies on advice from international experts, including from the United States, Great Britain, Japan, NATO and, above all, the EU.

The European Union is on site with two missions. The “Rapid Cyber ​​Response Team” supports the military security of your national cyberspace as part of the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO). Especially at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when hundreds of thousands of people fled across the border to Moldova, cyber attacks caught the administration unprepared. NATO also sent a “Cyber ​​Support Team” at the time.

Strategic communication as the most important lever

The second mission, the EU Partnership Mission Moldova (EUPM Moldova), started its work in May this year and is mandated until May 2025. The 40 experts, led by the Romanian Cosmin Dinescu, advise the government and civil organizations. The country with a good 2.5 million inhabitants mainly lacks trained specialists, in the education system as well as in communication with the population, networks and exchange platforms. It is the EU’s first advisory mission specializing in hybrid threats and cyberattacks.

One of the most visible results so far is the establishment of a center for strategic communication, which is intended to identify disinformation early, develop a correct communication strategy against it and make the EU more visible. Infrastructure projects paid for by the EU are often passed off as financed by Russia, thus serving the narrative of Russia as an investor.

In the future, Moldova will have to counter misinformation like this early on if it wants to prevent anti-Western sentiment from emerging again in the upcoming elections.