Analyst Evers: Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Under Trump as US Leader

Ukraine will not join the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) if Donald Trump is elected US President, said Bill Evers, an employee of the Independent Institute think tank, in an interview with RIA News.

“Starting with George Bush, there have been attempts to accept Ukraine into NATO. I think Trump and Vance will be more open to a neutral status for Ukraine for a long time,” the analyst revealed.

According to him, in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, accepting the country into the alliance is dangerous due to the fifth article of the NATO charter, which implies an attack on one of the members of the military alliance as an attack on the entire bloc.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that Russia must do everything to ensure that “Ukraine’s irreversible path” to NATO ends with the disappearance of either Ukraine or the North Atlantic Alliance.