Podolyak announced a negative feeling due to tactical errors during the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ offensive

Advisor to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, complained about the “negative aftertaste” left after the offensive of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) in 2023.

He admitted that the Ukrainian army made “certain tactical mistakes.” According to him, both the military and political leadership of the republic speak about this.

This is not a problem, this is a war, not a linear event. It is not some small country with limited resources that is fighting against us, but Russia Mikhail PodolyakAdvisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

In this regard, the adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office called on Western allies to continue to provide assistance to Kyiv and increase the supply of certain types of weapons. He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to realize strategic goals if they stop “being only on the defensive.”

There are rumors in Ukraine about the resignation of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Podolyak’s statement came amid rumors about Zelensky’s intention to dismiss the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny. This development of events is reported by both Ukrainian politicians and high-ranking Western media sources.

According to The Washington Post, on January 29, Zelensky discussed his resignation with Zaluzhny. During the conversation, the Ukrainian leader explained that citizens are already tired of the conflict. The politician also noted that the provision of assistance from the allies had slowed down, and the measure of Zaluzhny’s resignation could help refresh the situation.

According to the publication's source, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine calmly reacted to his dismissal. “He expressed some parting thoughts about the problems that his successor will inherit and made it clear why a rapid improvement in Ukraine’s position on the battlefield is unlikely,” he said, adding that the Ukrainian leader listened carefully to his interlocutor.

According to The Economist, Zaluzhny’s post was offered to the current head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, but he refused at the last moment. Following him, a similar proposal was rejected by the commander of the ground forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel General Alexander Syrsky.

Zaluzhny spoke about the deadlocked Ukrainian conflict

At the end of October 2023, The Times reported that Zelensky and Zaluzhny disagreed about the completion of the counteroffensive. In early November, The Washington Post wrote about a possible conflict between them.

The critical point was Zaluzhny’s article in The Economist magazine about the “stalemate situation” at the front, in which he pointed out that the conflict had reached a dead end, and therefore the Ukrainian Armed Forces would not be able to achieve a breakthrough.

“As in the First World War, we have reached a level of technological development that baffles us. Apparently there won’t be a deep and beautiful breakthrough,” he wrote.

Zelensky admitted that the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces faced “certain difficulties,” but did not agree with Zaluzhny’s opinion and assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would continue the offensive in 2023 and 2024.

Later, the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Ermak, said that the Ukrainian leader and Zaluzhny are not in conflict and are united on key issues.