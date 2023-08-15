Independent: Ukraine’s military failures are attributed to insufficient military assistance

Ukraine’s military failures during the counter-offensive can be explained by the insufficient supply of military aid from the West. About this in an interview with The Independent declared Keir Giles, Senior Fellow at the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

According to the expert, due to the hesitation of Kiev’s Western allies, the Russian army has had enough time to strengthen the defense, while now the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) “are forced to operate in conditions that the Western military would not consider acceptable.”

“We must be prepared for the fact that this war will drag on much longer than people imagined,” the scientist added.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said that German politicians were disappointed with the course of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He stressed that in Germany they are upset by the stalling of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Politicians hope that the next “wunderwaffe”, that is, a miracle weapon, will affect the course of hostilities in Ukraine.